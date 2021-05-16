Cyclone Tauktae to bring heavy rain over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra today

Lifeguards patrol at Dadar Chowpatty due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Konkan and some districts of Madhya Maharashtra continue to remain on high alert with the approaching Very Severe Cyclone Tauktae. Until late Sunday evening, the cyclone lay close to the Goa and south Maharashtra coasts.

Even though Maharashtra is not in the direct line of the cyclone’s path, its influence was felt across Konkan and some adjoining districts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, on Sunday.

The advancing cyclone Tauktae brought along significant strong wind conditions all across Konkan and parts of Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune district. There were reports of isolated heavy spells from the districts of these meteorological subdivisions and Goa.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rain (over 204 mm) over Palghar and Raigad on Monday whereas heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Thane, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Pune and Satara districts for May 17. Rainfall is expected to continue over Konkan, particularly the north Konkan districts, for the next two to three days.

“Under the influence of the cyclone, north Konkan, north and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra will continue to experience heavy rain on Monday. Strong winds with speeds 50 to 60 km/hr are also expected over these areas on May 17,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, Weather Forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

Panjim recorded 124 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Sunday whereas Ratnagiri recorded 36 mm.

Pune city recorded 2.8 mm till 5.30 pm but severe windy conditions prevailed throughout the day.