Cyclone Tauktae: Minor damages reported from hilly areas of Pune district

Cyclone Tauktae has caused great disturbances in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on Monday. (Express file photo by Deepak Joshi)

MINOR DAMAGES due to Cyclone Tauktae were reported from hilly areas of Pune district. The cyclone caused great disturbances in coastal areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat on Monday.

There were reports of damage to kaccha houses, poultry sheds, schools, anganwadis and gram panchayat offices across villages in Mulshi, Khed, Velha, Shirur and Ambegaon talukas. District collector Rajesh Deshmukh has ordered revenue department officials to conduct panchanamas of the loss caused to public and private property.

According to initial reports received by the district administration as of Monday evening, 190 instances of damage to property were reported.

Three persons sustained minor injuries after walls of their houses crashed on them. These include two persons from Shirur and one from Khed. Two sheep and two goats died due to electrocution after an electricity pole came crashing down.

“Compared to Cyclone Nisarga that hit coastal parts last June, Tauktae has not caused much damage in Pune district. It’s a relief for residents, but we have advised them to remain vigilant on Tuesday as well,” an official said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.