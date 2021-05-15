Cyclone Tauktae: 4 NDRF teams deployed in coastal areas in Mumbai, Goa, 14 on standby in Pune

People carry belongings as they move away from the sea shore, after a red alert due to the formation of Cyclone Tauktae, at Baypore in Kozhikode, Friday, May 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

THE Pune-based 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed a total four teams in Mumbai and Goa for the impending Cyclone Tauktae and have kept 14 more teams on standby which can be mobilised at a short notice, the agency officials said.

The 5th Battalion of the NDRF is headquartered at Sudumbare near Talegaon in Pune district and has a total of 18 teams comprising 45 personnel each or less. These teams are equipped with boats, rescue equipment and the team members include engineering, paramedic, technical experts and also a dog squad. The configurations of these teams change as per the nature of emergency.

Anupam Shrivastava, the Commandant of the 5th Battalion, said, “The NDRF is fully geared up for Cyclone Tauktae. Three teams are deployed in Mumbai and one more has been sent to Goa on Friday evening. Fourteen more are on stand-by in Pune headquarters, which can be mobilised at a very short notice as the requirement of the administration.”

He further said, “As of now, Cyclone Tauktae is around 250 to 300 kilometers away from the Maharashtra coast. Its movement towards the Maharashtra coast can be expected on Saturday night or Sunday morning. But because of the distance from the coast, it will have less impact on the coastal districts. The state government and the NDRF are fully prepared to deal with any situation.”