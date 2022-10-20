Cyclone Sitrang to skirt Odisha, reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25: IMD

The soon-to-develop cyclonic storm Sitrang (read as Si-trang) is most likely to skirt the Odisha coast and head towards the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts around October 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday.

The department confirmed the development of a low-pressure system (wind speed 31km/hour) over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around October 22. It will strengthen into a deep depression on October 23. Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 24. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-northeastwards and skirt Odisha coast to reach near West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts on October 25,” the department’s latest weather bulletin stated.

On Wednesday the department issued a warning for fishermen, urging them to not venture into the deep sea from Saturday onwards and those already in the sea were asked to return to the coast by then.

Once strengthened into a cyclone, Sitrang will be 2022’s second storm and the first to develop in October, since October 2018’s Cyclone Titli.

Moreover, the department’s cyclone records show that only 15 cyclones developed in the Bay of Bengal in October have crossed Odisha since 1891. In recent years, Cyclone Phailin crossed the state’s Ganjam district in 2013.

Over the North Indian Ocean, comprising the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, May-June and October-November are known to produce intense cyclones affecting Indian coasts.