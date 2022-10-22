Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ likely to hit Bangladesh on Tuesday: IMD

A probable cyclone Sitrang is expected to head towards Bangladesh and cross near Tinkona island and Sandwip early on Tuesday, as per the latest cyclone track released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday.

The coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive widespread heavy rainfall till October 25. Moderate to heavy intensity rainfall is expected likely over southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on Monday, the IMD said.

The prevailing low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression with the wind speed gusting to 60km/hr.

On Saturday morning, the depression was located over the southeast and adjoining the Bay of Bengal, close to west Andaman islands, 1,460 km south to southeast of Sagar island in West Bengal, and 1,130 km south to southeast of Barisal in Bangladesh.

Once it strengthens into a cyclone on Sunday it will be identified as Sitrang.

Rough sea conditions with squally winds ranging between 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr would prevail off Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Monday, stated the IMD.

As the storm inches closer, the maximum packing wind speed of 90 to 100 km/hr is likely to cross off the Bangladesh coast. Winds moving at a speed of 100 km/hr would prevail along and off North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal and wind with speed measuring around 80 km/hr is expected around Medinipur district of West Bengal on Tuesday, the report said.

Entire Mizoram, Tripura along with Balasore district in Odisha, too, will experience squally winds measuring 60 to 70 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr on Tuesday, the IMD has said.