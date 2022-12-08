scorecardresearch
Cyclone set to make landfall on Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast today: IMD

Once it intensifies into a cyclonic storm, it will be named as Cyclone Mandous (pronounced Man-dous), which has been given by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The maximum associated wind speed that the cyclone is likely to reach is 65 to 75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph.
A cyclonic storm will form in Southwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

If it follows the projected track, this would be the second cyclone to cross the Tamil Nadu coast after Cyclone Nivar, which made landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram in November 2020.

As per the update at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, the deep depression was located about 610 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 700 km southeast of Chennai, 410 km east of Trincomalee and 550 km east of Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

More from Pune

The Met department has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 204 mm) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts of north Tamil Nadu remain on ‘orange’ alert.

