Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal, headed towards AP, Odisha coast

THIS YEAR’S first cyclonic storm, likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to reach close to Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast around Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD said a low pressure developed over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday.

“This system will intensify into a depression by Saturday evening, as it moves northwestwards. It will intensify further and become a cyclonic storm by the evening of May 8 and continue to move northwestwards and reach off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10,” a special weather bulletin, issued by IMD on Friday, stated.

The Met department is yet to release the maximum intensity which the storm could assume. As per its projected track, the cyclone is headed towards north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha.

Due to the prevalence of strong winds from Bay of Bengal in lower levels, IMD has warned fishermen of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to remain off deep sea fishing activities over the next three days.

The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rain over Odisha on Tuesday. It said West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Bihar will continue to experience moderate intensity rainfall (15.6 mm to 64 mm in 24 hours) accompanied by gusty winds (40 to 50 km per hour) during the next five days. Strong nor’wester winds, thunder and lightning have been affecting the local weather along the east coast.