Cyclone Asani won’t cross land but recurve away from Odisha coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday evening said the system in the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a depression (wind speed 31-50 km/hour) and will evolve into cyclonic storm Asani, a name given by Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

If realised, it will be the year’s first cyclonic storm to develop in North Indian Ocean region, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. In March this year, a system which had formed in the Bay of Bengal had strengthened up to a deep depression — one stage short of forming a cyclone. But since the system did not intensify into a storm then, the name Asani was not officially used. The name will now be assigned to the newest storm brewing off India’s east coast.

As per the latest forecast, the storm is likely to move northwestwards towards India’s east coast and inch closer to the north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by May 10. Squally winds with speeds ranging between 45-55 km/ hour gusting to 65 kms/hour are likely to hit the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on May 10 and 11, the IMD has warned. As on Saturday’s cyclone observations, the storm is unlikely to cross land but instead recurve northeastwards and move away from Odisha.

At 5.30pm on Saturday, about 280 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 290 km southwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 1140 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1180 km south-southeast of Puri (Odisha).

The Met department has said that Andaman and Nicobar islands will receive heavy to very rainfall (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) during this weekend whereas Odisha has been put on a high alert ahead of the heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) forecast on Wednesday. Under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms, lightning and light rain is forecast over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim till May 12.

Starting May 8, winds with packing speeds starting 45 km/hour and reaching a maximum of 90 km/hour on May 10 and 11 are forecast over central Bay of Bengal. In view of the approaching cyclone and rough sea conditions, the IMD has issued a warning for the fishing community against venturing into the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal during the next three days.