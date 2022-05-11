Cyclone Asani to pass along Andhra Pradesh today

Severe cyclone Asani will traverse along coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on Wednesday before re-emerging into the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

“The cyclone will move northwestwards and come close to the Kakinada – Visakhapatnam coast by Wednesday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve slowly north-northeast wards and move along Yanam, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam and then emerge into Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

Upon re-entering the sea, Asani is expected to weaken into the ‘cyclone’ category and continue to move northeast-wards on May 12. In view of rough sea and squally wind conditions, the IMD has advised complete suspension of fishing activities till Thursday.

As per IMD’s 8.30 pm bulletin, the cyclone at 5.30 pm was located at about 190 km south of Kakinada and 300 km southwest of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 530 km southwest of Gopalpur and 630 km southwest of Puri in Odisha.

Coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal remain on high alert with ‘red’ alert issued ahead of heavy rain over Guntur, Krishna and Godavari districts, and ‘orange’ alert over Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam on Wednesday. Rainfall will continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal till Thursday.

MHA reviews preparedness

New Delhi: In the wake of impending cyclone ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday held a meeting and directed central ministries and agencies to monitor and be in touch with the administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha for any help, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

“The Union Home Secretary today reviewed preparedness of Central Ministries/Agencies & administrations of Andhra Pradesh & Odisha in view of impending Cyclone ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Suspension of fishing operations has been suggested,” it said.

According to the Ministry, the NDRF has deployed nine teams and kept seven teams on standby in Andhra; deployed one team and kept 17 teams on standby in Odisha and deployed 12 teams and kept five teams on standby in West Bengal. Additional teams are also in readiness if required, it said. —ENS