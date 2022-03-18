Storm brewing in Bay of Bengal could be first cyclone in March since 2000: IMD data

The storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal could be the first cyclone to form over the sea in March since 2000, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) data.

Once intensified, it will acquire the name “Asani” given by Sri Lanka and is likely to cross Bangladesh and north Myanmar on March 22.

Also Read | Human influence driving global warming at unprecedented rate: Senior climate scientist

IMD officials said that the development of cyclones in March is not rare. Climatologically, there have been eight cyclonic disturbances (depression, some later intensifying to form cyclones) between 1891 and 2021. According to IMD’s cyclone atlas maintained for this period, cyclonic disturbances were recorded during March 1907, 1924, 1925, 1928, 1938, 1994, 2000 and 2018 either in the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea.

“Of these, six dissipated over the sea, one crossed the Tamil Nadu coast in 1925 and the other passed over Sri Lanka in 1907,” the IMD officials added.

According to the met department, the North Indian Ocean region — covering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea — has a biannual cyclonic activity. Maximum cyclones develop during the pre-monsoon months, i.e, March to May and the post-monsoon period of October to December. Among these, May and November are the peak months for cyclonic activity.

The pressure and wind fields of various models like IMD GFS, European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts ensemble, IMD Multi Modle Ensemle, and models of National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting have stated that the present low pressure will intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea on Saturday and further intensify into a cyclone by Sunday.

Heavy-to-very-heavy rainfall is expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, due to the presence of a trough, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Karnataka will receive light-to-moderate rainfall during the next three to four months.