Cyclone Asani to move along Andaman and Nicobar islands by evening, to cross Myanmar on Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Asani will develop in the Bay of Bengal by Monday evening and move northwards along and off Andaman islands. The storm is expected to cross Thandwe in the Myanmar coast during the early hours of Wednesday, the IMD said.

On Monday, the depression intensified into a deep depression and was located 110 km east-northeast of Port Blair (Andaman islands), 320 km north-northeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar islands) and 610 km south-southwest of Yangon, Myanmar.

“The cyclone will move nearly northwards along and off Andaman islands towards Myanmar coast during the next 48 hours,” the IMD’s cyclone update issued at 8.45 am on Monday said.

By today (Monday) evening, wind speeds will pick up and remain in the range between 65 to 75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea till Tuesday, the update said.

DD over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, about 120 km southeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands) and 560 km south-southwest of Yangon (Myanmar).To intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hrs. pic.twitter.com/OgDygjJTND — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 21, 2022

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain (64.4 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) over north Andaman islands and moderate rains over the Nicobar islands on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, the rainfall recorded at some places in the islands was — Port Blair – 52mm, Mayabunder – 42mm, Car Nicobar – 39mm and Nancowrie – 15mm.

The personnel of the National Disaster Response Force deployed at the islands have been cutting dangerous branches and trees ahead of the storm. The teams have also been carrying out awareness sessions about preparedness and precautions to be taken during the storm with the locals.