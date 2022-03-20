Five NDRF teams deployed as heavy rain, gusting winds to affect Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a cyclone watch, an alert sounded ahead of the likely intensification of cyclone Asani and associated rainfall and gale winds during the next 36 hours in the Bay of Bengal. The storm is most likely to cross off along the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and as such there is no direct threat to mainland India.

Five teams belonging to the 4th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu have been deployed with the required equipment to carry out search and rescue at various locations on the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

After becoming a well-marked low-pressure system on Saturday, the system further intensified into a depression (wind speed ranging between 40 to 50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr) on Sunday morning. The depression was located over the southeast Bay of Bengal at about 80 km north-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar islands), 210 km south-southwest of Port Blair (Andaman islands).

According to the latest updates provided by the IMD, by Monday, the system would strengthen into a deep depression and by early Tuesday intensify into cyclone Asani.

In the wake of the approaching storm, the IMD has forecast light to moderate intensity rain (2.5 mm to 64.4 mm in 24 hours) over most places of Andaman islands on Sunday. A few places on these islands are likely to experience heavy to very heavy (64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in 24 hours) and extremely heavy rain (over 204.4 mm in 24 hours) on the day. Strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr are predicted close to the islands, the Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The Andaman islands will continue to receive similar intensity rain on Monday, whereas light to moderate rainfall is forecast over the Nicobar islands. Increased winds speeds will affect the region and gale winds going up to speeds of 65 to 75 km/hr are likely on Monday, the IMD officials said in its special bulletin issued on Sunday.

The Twitter handle of the Andaman and Nicobar islands administration shared that emergency control rooms have been activated. Emergency contacts are – district control room – 03192-238881/240127 ; disaster management control Room – 03192-234287/240126 and public works department – 9434274118.