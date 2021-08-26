Cycles onboard trains, Pune Metro shows the way

Pune Metro on Thursday conducted a trial run with bicycles onboard the trains between Sant Tukaram Nagar station and Phugewadi station. “The work of Pune Metro is going in full swing. In the coming months, the metro service will be operational for the public. Maha Metro has taken a revolutionary step so that passengers while commuting can carry bicycles onboard the train,” said Hemant Sonawane, spokesperson for Maha Metro, the agency in charge of Pune Metro.

“This morning, Maha Metro’s managing director Dr Brijesh Dixit and officials of Pune Metro travelled through the metro from Phugewadi to Sant Tukaram Nagar and vice versa carrying bicycles onboard the train. The journey commenced from the Phugewadi station and culminated at Sant Tukaram station. On reaching the Sant Tukaram station platform, the officials got down from the platform through the lifts with their bicycles and got out from the station. Thereafter, all officials moved from Sant Tukaram station to the A P J Abdul Kalam Garden riding their bicycles and back to the Sant Tukaram station, then returned to the Phugewadi station on the metro,” Sonawane said.

Maha Metro said it wants to emphasise the convenience of having cycles onboard the trains for students, office staff, delivery boys, courier boys and for that matter, anybody who is doing a field job.

Sonawane said, “once upon a time, Pune was a city of cyclists but over the years because of unavailability of robust public transport, use of two-wheelers and four-wheelers increased disproportionately. This led to traffic congestion, pollution, increase in the cost of travel and time. Maha Metro urges people to use bicycles so that Pune can again go back to its glory days as ‘City of Cycles’. With the use of bicycles onboard metro trains, the issue of last-mile connectivity will be addressed, this will also integrate the two modes of transport- metro and cycle. It is a kind of multimodal transport system.”

The managing director of Maha Metro Brijesh Dixit said, “cycle is an eco-friendly mode of transport. Since the metro is allowing bicycles onboard the metro trains, it will help commuters immensely. For cyclists, various signages and instruction boards will be kept on stations and trains. I am sure Punekars will use this facility to the full extent.”

“Metro is a safe, eco-friendly, and rapid transit mode of transport. It has a separate coach for women and girl students, Also, all the stations, platforms, and coaches are equipped with CCTV surveillance which will help prevent any untoward incidents on the stations,” Sonawane added.

