In a move to maintain the health of police personnel and maintain a sense of security among residents, the Pune City Police have started a 'cycle patrolling' initiative at Samarth police station. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

In a move to maintain the health of police personnel and maintain a sense of security among residents, the Pune City Police have started a ‘cycle patrolling’ initiative at Samarth police station.

Ten bicycles, 160 new CCTV cameras and a mini-sports ground comprising volleyball, basket ball and handball courts have been provided to the Samarth police station for the purpose of upgrading health of police personnel and security of the area.



The ‘cycle patrolling’ activity along with a ‘mini-sports ground’ and newly erected CCTV camera network was inaugurated Friday at the Samarth police station. Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Joint Commmissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave and leader of house in PMC, Ganesh Bidkar, among others, were present at the event.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane and Inspector Ulhas Kadam did “cycle patrolling” after the inauguration.

Fitness freak Kaustubh Radkar, who is a 25-times ‘Ironman’, interacted with the police and residents and shared health tips during the programme, a press release stated.