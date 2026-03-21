Cyber scam: 81-year-old loses Rs 3.1 lakh after ordering electric burner

After realising he had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint at the Cyber police station of Pune city police on March 14. (Image generated using AI)

An 81-year-old man from Pune was allegedly duped of Rs 3.10 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he placed an online order for an electric burner priced at Rs 1,500. The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Kothrud police station on Friday.

According to the FIR, the victim, a retired resident of Bhusari Colony in Kothrud, came across an advertisement on Facebook on February 11 regarding the sale of an electric burner.

He contacted the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement to inquire about the product. The alleged fraudster who answered the call told him that the electric burner was available for Rs 1,500.