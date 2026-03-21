Cyber scam: 81-year-old loses Rs 3.1 lakh after ordering electric burner

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An 81-year-old man from Pune was allegedly duped of Rs 3.10 lakh by cyber fraudsters after he placed an online order for an electric burner priced at Rs 1,500. The victim lodged a first information report (FIR) at the Kothrud police station on Friday.
According to the FIR, the victim, a retired resident of Bhusari Colony in Kothrud, came across an advertisement on Facebook on February 11 regarding the sale of an electric burner.
He contacted the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement to inquire about the product. The alleged fraudster who answered the call told him that the electric burner was available for Rs 1,500.
The fraudster then asked the victim to transfer Rs 500 online as an advance payment. After the victim sent the amount through Google Pay, he was assured that the burner would be delivered within two days.
However, on February 13, another fraudster called the victim from a different mobile number and asked him to transfer the remaining Rs 1,000 to generate the bill. The caller told him that the order would be cancelled if the payment was not made. The victim transferred the amount, but did not receive the burner, police said.
Subsequently, the fraudsters contacted him again, claiming they had not received the earlier payments. Despite the victim stating that the amount had been debited from his bank account, the fraudsters asked him to transfer the money again, assuring him that the earlier payments would be refunded.
As per the FIR, the victim transferred Rs 3,10,548 into multiple bank accounts through 13 online transactions between February 11 and February 16, following the fraudsters’ instructions. However, he neither received the electric burner nor got his money back.
After realising he had been cheated, the victim filed a complaint at the Cyber police station of Pune city police on March 14.
Following verification, an FIR was registered at the Kothrud police station against unidentified cyber fraudsters under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 318(4), 319(2), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
Police have launched a probe into the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by the accused.