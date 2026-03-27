Cyber fraudsters ‘warn’ of disconnecting domestic gas connection, dupe Pune senior citizen of Rs 8.91 lakh

As per the FIR, the scam took place between November 2025 and March this year.

Online fraudsters duped a Pune-based senior citizen to the tune of Rs 8.91 lakh by threatening to disconnect his domestic gas connection.

The victim, a 62-year-old resident of Mahatma society in Kothrud, lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Kothrud police station on Thursday.

As per the FIR, the scam took place between November 2025 and March this year.

The police said the fraudsters sent a message to the victim over his cell phone on November 13, 2025, claiming that the bill for his Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) connection is pending.

The fraudsters warned that his MNGL piped gas connection would be disconnected if the bill was not paid immediately. The victim then received a link from the fraudsters, who asked him to click on it to clear the MNGL bill.