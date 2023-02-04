scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Cyber fraudsters dupe Pune septuagenarian of Rs 1.02 crore by posing as employees of dating service

The criminals then allegedly demanded money from the complainant for availing their services. They also informed him about some ‘refundable charges’.

mumbai cyber fraudThe police said the victim is a widower and was a senior officer at a private company before his retirement. (Representative/ File)

Cyber fraudsters duped a 78-year-old Pune resident of Rs 1.02 crore by posing as employees of a ‘dating service’.

The victim lodged an FIR in this case at the Cyber police station in the city Friday.The police said the victim is a widower and was a senior officer at a private company before his retirement.

They said that fraudsters identifying themselves as Rajat Sinha and Neha Sharma contacted the complainant in May 2022 over the phone. The duo continued to communicate with the complainant over WhatsApp and said they would introduce him to women through their dating service.

The criminals then allegedly demanded money from the complainant for availing their services. They also informed him about some ‘refundable charges’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

The complainant transferred money online into a few bank accounts, details of which were provided to him by the fraudsters. The police said the complainant transferred Rs 1,02,12,500 into the accounts through multiple online transactions from May 2022 onwards. But he was never introduced to any woman through the dating service. Also, he did not get back the refund money.

An offence of cheating has been lodged against Rajat Sinha, Neha Sharma, and others including the holders of bank accounts into which the complainant transferred money.

More from Pune

Police inspector Sangita Mali is investigating the case.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 20:12 IST
Next Story

36 FIRs, 27 arrests over pre-poll violence in Tripura so far: chief electoral officer

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close