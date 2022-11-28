Cyber fraudster posing as ‘architect from Canada’ dupes woman of Rs 6 lakh

A 34-year-old woman, working as a management professional, was duped by a cyber fraudster who posed as an ‘architect from Canada.’ The man had promised to get married to her and cheated her of Rs 6 lakh on the pretext of ‘airport clearance’ for his valuables on arrival to India.

An FIR has been registered at Wakad police station by the woman who works at a managerial position in a multinational company. Police said the complainant had created her profile on a matrimonial website. Sometime around March 2022, she was contacted by an ‘architect based in Canada’ who was a prospective groom. During the subsequent communication — in which the man used to call from an international number — he asked for money.

When she started questioning the multiple payments, the suspect became incommunicado. By that time the complainant had lost Rs 5.85 lakh. After failing to contact the suspect, the woman approached the cybercrime cell and an FIR was registered.