Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Cyber frauds cheat woman of Rs 11.5 lakh through fake profile of ‘Indian settled in US’

According to the FIR, in the second week of January, the complainant connected with an Instagram account claiming to be that of an Indian settled in the US.

An FIR has been registered at Wakad police station on Tuesday by the software professional who works for a multinational IT company in Pune. (Representational/File)
A 24-year-old woman software engineer was cheated of Rs 11.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters through the Instagram profile of an ‘Indian settled in the US’ who offered to send her gold and diamond jewellery purchased from Poland. Pimpri Chinchwad police have launched a probe into the contacts and bank accounts used by the cyber criminals.

An FIR has been registered at Wakad police station on Tuesday by the software professional who works for a multinational IT company in Pune.

According to the FIR, in the second week of January, the complainant connected with an Instagram account claiming to be that of an Indian settled in the US.

She started chatting and talking with the Instagram profile and soon took the communication to WhatsApp.

Recently, the man told her that he had purchased gold and diamond jewellery from Poland and he has sent the consignment comprising the ornaments and cash in foreign currency to her. He asked her to complete the process of customs clearance.

Over the next few days, the complainant received multiple calls from people posing as officials involved in the process of customs clearance. Online money transfers of large amounts were sought from her on pretexts like customs duty, high court fees, money laundering check charges, police verification, transfer charges, insurance, stamp charges etc.

The complainant approached the police after realising that she had been cheated. Police have invoked sections of IPC pertaining to cheating and impersonation along with sections of Information Technology Act.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 04:25 IST
