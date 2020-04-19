Cyber Crime Cell facilitates return of Rs 58 lakh to 141 victims

Pune Cyber Cell has continued to receive complaints of online cheating, (Representational Photo) Pune Cyber Cell has continued to receive complaints of online cheating, (Representational Photo)

THE Cyber Crime Cell of the Pune City Police has facilitated the return of a total of Rs 58 lakh to 141 victims of separate cyber crime cases since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sambhaji Kadam (Economic Offences and Cyber Crime) for Pune said, “In cases where the cyber crime is reported to us immediately after it takes place, we initiate the process of freezing the bank accounts used used by perpetrators… In cases that have been filed during the lockdown, we have till now returned Rs 58 lakh to 141 persons.”

In the initial days of the lockdown, The Indian Express had reported about a significant fall in the number of cyber crime cases, mainly due to shutting down of establishments like call centres or IT-related services in ‘cyber crime hotspots’, from where fraudulent rackets were operated. However, the Pune Cyber Cell has continued to receive complaints of online cheating, which is a small fraction of what it used to earlier.

