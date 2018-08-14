Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Cyber attack at Pune co-op bank: Rs 94 crore allegedly siphoned off by hackers

The Cosmos bank, hailed as one of the oldest cooperative banks in India, was established in the year 1906. "We are right now working with the police and sharing all the information with them," said the officials.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: August 14, 2018 11:03:57 am
Cyber attack on Pune based co-op bank: Rs 94 crore siphoned off by hackers The FIR also states that the money transfer has taken place on two occasions on Saturday last week (August 11) and once on Monday. (Representational photo)

In a suspected case of cyber attack, a server at Pune-headquartered Cosmos Bank was hacked and over Rs 94 crore allegedly transferred to bank accounts outside the country. The officials of the cooperative bank have filed a complaint at the Chatushrungi police station in Pune in this regard,

In the FIR, the bank officials have stated that they suspect a malware attack on the ATM switch located at the bank’s headquarters on Ganeshkhind Road in the city. They further said that Rs 80.5 crore were initially transferred to a foreign bank in 14,849 transactions of the debit card, and another Rs 13.9 crore transferred in a SWIFT transaction.

The FIR also states that the money transfer took place on two occasions last week — on August 11 and August 13. A team from the local police station and the cyber crime cell of Pune police have launched an investigation in the case.

According to the complaint, information of thousands of debit cards have been stolen by suspected cybercriminals in the malware attack.

The top officials of the bank said a press conference will be held during the day about the issue.

The Cosmos Bank, which is one of the oldest cooperative banks in India, was established in 1906.

