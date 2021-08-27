Cut-offs for FYJC admissions drop across streams, first-round seat confirmation before Aug 30

The cut-off scores for this year’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions have dropped by 2 to 3 per cent across various streams. A total of 38,858 students in Pune region were allotted seats at the end of the first round (regular) in this year’s admissions, as per the allotment list released by the Maharashtra School Education department on Friday.

In the state, 1,88,369 students have been allotted seats for class XI in this round.

In Pune, a total of 19,153 students opted for Science, 15,250 students for Commerce, 3,834 chose Arts and 621 students opted for vocational courses.

Fergusson College maintained the first position and set the highest cut-offs in Arts and Science streams. Arts (English medium) closed at 97 per cent and remained at 84.8 per cent (Marathi medium). For Science, this year’s cut-off stood at 96.40 per cent.

At Modern Junior College, Shivajinagar, the closing cut-offs for Science, Commerce and Arts were at 92.8 per cent (94.8 in 2020), 87.8 per cent and 97 per cent (Marathi), respectively.

At SP College, the 2021 cut-offs stood at 89.6 per cent, 93.4 per cent and 92.8 per cent for Commerce, Arts and Science, respectively. Last year, the Science stream had closed at 95.2 per cent and Arts at 95.8 per cent.

For Commerce, too, the cut-off at Symbiosis College was 91 per cent, at Modern College it was 87.8 and at 88 per cent (English) and 77.6 (Marathi) at Nowrojee Wadia College.

State-wide, the highest number of students enrolled in the first round were from Mumbai Metropolitan Region (1,17,883), followed by Pune and Nagpur (14,245).

Those students who plan to take up the allotted seat must upload documents. After scrutinising the documents and completing the rest of the admission procedure, the seat can be confirmed. The seat confirmation of the first round (regular) ends on August 30. Students who failed to get any seats allotted can participate in the subsequent rounds of admission.

This year, 3,06,111 applications were accepted for FYJC centralised admissions.