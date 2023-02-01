Customs seizes 57 kg marijuana ‘smuggled from Odisha’, 3 held

Customs officers in Pune have seized 57 kilograms of ganja or marijuana, allegedly being smuggled from Odisha to Maharashtra, on the night of January 28. They arrested three men who were transporting the contraband on board Konark Express train and deboarded at Solapur railway station.

According to Customs, they received specific intelligence input that a substantial quantity of ganja was being trafficked from Chhatrapur in Odisha and it will be transiting through the jurisdiction of Pune Customs on board Konark Express train. After working on the intelligence input, a team of officers was rushed from Pune to Solapur Railway Station on Saturday morning.

Sachin Ghagare, Deputy Commissioner with Pune Customs, said: “The team of officers on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted and searched three persons who de-boarded the train. They were found to be carrying bags containing ganja. The three accused have been arrested. The action resulted in recovery of 57 kilograms of marijuana which was seized under NDPS Act.”