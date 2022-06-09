Customs, DRI destroy 42,000 kg of narcotic substances in countrywide operation

June 9, 2022 10:33:13 am
The office of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) destroyed over 42,054 kg of narcotics substances, 1,710,845 tablets, 72,757 bottles of cough syrup and 16,336 vials of injections, in a coordinated countrywide operation on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Himani Dhamija, deputy commissioner, Customs, Pune. It stated that the coordinated destruction of narcotics and other substances on ‘Drug Destruction Day’ was virtually presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
“As part of the proceedings, Pune Customs Commissionerate carried out pre-trial disposal of 2,439 kg of drugs seized by Pune Customs Commissionerate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Pune Regional Unit. The drugs were destroyed at the state-of-the-art plasma gasification based incineration facility of M/s. Maharashtra Enviro Power Limited, MIDC, Ranjangaon. Dr. Mukta Puntambekar, Director and Dr. Sonali Kale, Co-ordinator, from Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre, Pune, also attended the proceedings,” the press release stated.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-