Customs, DRI destroy 42,000 kg of narcotic substances in countrywide operation

The office of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) destroyed over 42,054 kg of narcotics substances, 1,710,845 tablets, 72,757 bottles of cough syrup and 16,336 vials of injections, in a coordinated countrywide operation on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by Himani Dhamija, deputy commissioner, Customs, Pune. It stated that the coordinated destruction of narcotics and other substances on ‘Drug Destruction Day’ was virtually presided over by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.