Current temperature, weather warnings and forecasts now a click away

The app also supplies city-based weather forecasts, while seven-day advance forecasts of 450 cities is shared via this app. (Pixabay/Representational) The app also supplies city-based weather forecasts, while seven-day advance forecasts of 450 cities is shared via this app. (Pixabay/Representational)

All major weather services provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), including updates on current temperatures, rainfall, week-long forecast and weather warnings are now just a click away.

M Rajeevan, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), on Friday launched ‘National Weather Services from IMD’ on the existing Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) mobile application.

The free app offers seven major meteorological services – current weather, city forecast, rainfall information, warnings, nowcast, cyclone updates and tourism forecast. An user can avail information on current weather for 150 Indian cities and it is near real-time information that is updated eight times a day.

The app also supplies city-based weather forecasts, while seven-day advance forecasts of 450 cities is shared via this app.

With the monsoon only a month away, this app could come handy with its rainfall updates at district and state levels, offered on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. Upon choosing a desired district, the user will be provided with actual and normal rainfall for the selected period.

Nowcast has been an important forecast issued by the IMD, which alerts people about immediate weather happenings. Nowcast is commonly issued for thunderstorm, rainfall, dust storm, lightning, among others, usually over a short period of time and over a specific geographical location. Nowcasts are valid for up to six hours and are issued from time to time, as per requirement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.