Covid curfew extended in Pune till May 15, no relaxation in restrictions

Deserted roads in PCMC area on the first day of weekend lockdown on Saturday. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Granting no relaxation in the stringent restrictions, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Friday decided to extend the existing rules till May 15 to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

The state government on Wednesday had decided to continue with the existing stringent curbs across the state to check the spread of Covid-19 that has badly affected various districts in the state.

“The Maharashtra government had issued restrictions on public movement under `Break the Chain’ step in its order on April 13 and 21. It has now extended the same till 7 am on May 15,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

In the city, although the number of active patients have been declining slowly, the fatality count due to the infection has been on a rise with the civic administration struggling to manage beds, medicines and oxygen for critical patients.

The municipal commissioner is the designated officer to take necessary steps to contain the Covid-19 spread in the PMC area. “The order and guidelines issued on April 14, April 17, April 20 and April 21 will be applicable in the city from May 1 to May 15,” he said.

Earlier, the civic restrictions were applicable till May 1.

Accordingly, there would be complete lockdown on weekends with only pharmaceutical shops open for public. Only home delivery of cooked food is allowed from eateries while they will remain closed for over-the-counter parcel service. Dairy and media services are allowed to be operational.

On weekdays, essential commodity shops like grocery, vegetable and fruit shops and stores supplying other food materials are allowed to open for the public from 7 am to 11 am. This is in addition to the home delivery or parcel service from eateries.

From April 21, the PMC decided to restrict only 15 per cent of staff in establishments in the exemption category, including government offices, and 50 per cent in essential categories while making 14-day home quarantine mandatory for those coming from other districts or cities.

Offices operating within essential categories can function with 50 per cent staff strength and can be increased to 100 per cent if directly involved in essential service providers.

Inter-district or inter-city travel through private transport is restricted except for essential service providers and in case of medical emergency, untoward incident of death in a family or serious illness of a relative. Travel in private vehicles is allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity within the city or district with valid reason. Any violation would amount to a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Those coming from outside the district or other cities will be stamped home-quarantine for 14 days. Also, screening of passengers and Rapid Antigen test would be done at bus stands and those testing positive would be shifted to the nearest Covid Care Center or admitted to hospital.

Private or public transport buses running between districts would be allowed to halt only at two bus stands.

The PMC has also stated that marriage ceremonies in the city should be held with an attendance of only 25 persons and must be completed within two hours.