Read, pray, love: The cultural theme in Pune as 2021 draws to a close

A deeply folk music from the heart of Bengal, Baul addresses the call of the soul. Vocalist Uttara Chousalkar will take the audience through this spiritual journey with narrator Annie Arakkal Marwaha at an event titled ‘Moner Manush’. At The Box, Erandwane on December 12, 6.30 pm. Entry: Free

With a combination of ancient and contemporary wisdom from the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, the book The Diamond Cutter by Tibetan Buddhism teacher Geshe Michael Roach presents readers with strategies for success in their work and personal lives. It is the subject of the Book Club Pune’s meeting with presenter Sanjay Phadke. On December 12, 6.30 pm. Zoom meeting ID: 88323071969, Password: BookClub

Poems and paintings by Mukta Kamplikar reflect on the unforgettable years of the pandemic. “Time slowed down in 2020. Seasons rolled as usual and yet they were different – they often felt black and grey when I was seeking colour. The pandemic showed me parts of myself that I had never seen before. The slowing down also helped me learn that we are so deeply affected by each season and even our own breath if we pay attention to it. I saw myself impacted in very strange ways by every large and little change that occurred around me,” says the poet-artist. ‘The Girl and the Timelapse’ opens with an exhibition of paintings and a reading from a book of poems of the same name on December 11, 5.30 pm. The paintings will be on display on December 11 and 12 at Art2day, Bhandarker Road. Entry: Free

Sonali Rasal, a landscape architect based in Pune, lives in a little universe made up of a loving family, three cats and a world full of friends. Her book The ‘L’ Word comprises poems that takes one through a journey of love, life and one’s own heart. The book’s launch is on December 12, 5.30 pm. Entry: Free. Register Now

‘Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation. At VHC Gallery in Koregaon Park till January 2022.