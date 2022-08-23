scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Cultural activities, competitions mark Army Wives Welfare Association Day

The 56th Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day was marked by its Southern Command regional chapter here on Tuesday. Various cultural activities and competitions were organised on the occasion.

The programme commenced with the customary AWWA song followed by various cultural activities and painting competitions which saw participation of students from Army schools. A lecture on financial management was also organised for the benefit of the women by Pooja Bhatt, Deputy Controller of Defence Accounts, and her team from the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers), Pune. As many as 25 “Veer Naris” were felicitated along with the winners of AWWA Awards of Excellence on the occasion.

“The Indian Army, while being committed towards the nation’s security, is equally concerned about its soldiers, their families, and towards the Veer Naris. Keeping these in mind, the Army Wives Welfare Association carries out numerous initiatives throughout the year to address the concerns of the families and the next of kin of the soldiers,” read a press statement issued through the Defence Public Relations Officer, Pune.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:03:41 pm
