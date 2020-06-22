Cultivate incremental and quality-driven scientific research culture: DST Secretary

Eminent scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang said that with the lockdown keeping scientists and research students away from laboratories, technology has opened up new avenues of remaining connected with each other. Eminent scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang said that with the lockdown keeping scientists and research students away from laboratories, technology has opened up new avenues of remaining connected with each other.

The secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST) of India, on Monday urged scientists to cultivate an incremental and quality-driven scientific research culture at labs and institutions.

Professor Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, DST, said, “The need for both basic and applied Sciences is well understood. The real conflict is in performing incremental and disruptive research of good quality. Organisations and institutions must consciously work towards quality upgradation.”

He was speaking at the inaugural session of an online conference, Science Leadership Workshop. The week-long online workshop will feature 25 talks by popular and renowned scientists, including Dr CNR Rao, Dr Renu Swarup, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Dr Shekhar Mande, among others.

Eminent scientist Dr Gagandeep Kang said that with the lockdown keeping scientists and research students away from laboratories, technology has opened up new avenues of remaining connected with each other.

“One of the nice things about the pandemic has been that there have been efforts to build scientific communities. This is particularly important at a time when science communication is vital like never before,” said Kang.

The workshop has been organised by the Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, supported by Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc), Indian National Science Academy (INSA), National Academy of Sciences and Indian National Young Academy of Science (INYAS).

