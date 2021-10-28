Kiran Gosavi sent to police remand till November 5

A judicial magistrate sent Kiran Gosavi (37), who was arrested by Pune Police Thursday morning, to police remand till November 5. The police have added Sections 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gosavi is also Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) key witness in the cruise ship drug bust case.

After his arrest, reportedly from a lodge in Katraj early on Thursday morning, Gosavi was taken to the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Crime Branch of Pune Police.

“On Thursday afternoon, he was produced before a judicial magistrate (first class) seeking custody to probe the matter pertaining to cheating registered with Faraskhana Police Station under Section 420, 419 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. It was found that he obtained a SIM card by providing forged documents and he also forged a signature to open a bank account. Considering this, Section 465 and 468 have been added to the offence list,” said a statement released by Pune Police.

Gosavi had allegedly cheated a then 20-year-old boy of Rs 3 lakh by promising him a job in Malaysia. The boy, Chinmay Deshmukh (now 24), reached Malaysia to find that there was no job and his tourist visa was only for a short duration. He had filed a complaint with Faraskhana Police Station in May 2018.