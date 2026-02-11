CRPF jawan coming home on leave killed in hit-and-run accident on Pune-Solapur Highway

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A 34-year-old soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who was coming home on leave was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Indapur of Pune district. The police have yet to identify the vehicle that ran over him when he was crossing the road.
The police said the accident occurred around 11 pm on February 8 on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Loni Devkar village.
They identified the deceased as Mahadev Dada Nazirkar, a native of Maradewadi Rui village in Indapur taluka, who was posted in Mumbai. Nazirkar sustained multiple critical injuries and is believed to have died on the spot.
“Our initial probe shows Nazirkar was coming home on leave. He was travelling by bus, and missed his stop because he fell asleep. He got down at some distance and was walking back. When he was crossing the road, he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. He received fatal injuries. The vehicle did not stop,” said Vilas Nale, Inspector, Indapur Police Station.
A First Information Report in the case was registered Monday at the Indapur Police Station.
“We have launched a probe to identify the vehicle,” said Inspector Nale.
A police officer said Nazirkar’s father was about to pick him up and was just a few hundred metres away when the accident took place. His father reached the spot within minutes when Nazirkar was being taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
An officer said Nazirkar is survived by his parents, wife, son, and daughter.
His last rites were performed in Maradewadi Rui on Monday in the presence of a large number of villagers, family, and local officials. The police and CRPF personnel laid wreaths on his mortal remains when the last rites were performed.
