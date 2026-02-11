CRPF jawan coming home on leave killed in hit-and-run accident on Pune-Solapur Highway

The last rites were performed in Maradewadi Rui on Monday in the presence of a large number of villagers, family, and local officials. (Express Photo)

A 34-year-old soldier of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who was coming home on leave was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Indapur of Pune district. The police have yet to identify the vehicle that ran over him when he was crossing the road.

The police said the accident occurred around 11 pm on February 8 on the Pune-Solapur Highway in Loni Devkar village.

They identified the deceased as Mahadev Dada Nazirkar, a native of Maradewadi Rui village in Indapur taluka, who was posted in Mumbai. Nazirkar sustained multiple critical injuries and is believed to have died on the spot.