Crops below, solar above: How agrivoltaics can boost farmer income

Can the same piece of farmland be effectively used to grow crops and generate solar power? Researchers at the BAIF Rural Innovation Centre in Uruli Kanchan are testing this through an agrivoltaics project involving 17 types of solar-panel installations and 30 crops.

The project is examining which crops can be grown under or around solar panels, how different panel designs affect crop productivity, and whether combining agriculture with solar generation can provide farmers with an additional source of income.

Instead of relying only on conventional ground-mounted solar panels, researchers are testing vertical and elevated structures, including panels raised up to four metres to allow tractors and other farm machinery to pass underneath. Solar panels have also been integrated with polyhouses, cattle sheds and poultry sheds, while floating solar installations are being tested on farm ponds and wells.

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“The objective is to study how agricultural land can be used for both cultivation and solar power generation. We are testing different structures with different crops to understand which combinations are suitable for farmers,” said Vitthal Kauthale, chief thematic programme executive, Farm Research and Seed Programme, BAIF.

A key part of the study is understanding how the height and spacing of solar panels affect individual crops. “Crops such as radish and beans can be considered with vertical panel installations. For taller crops such as banana and papaya, elevated structures could be more suitable, depending on the height of the installation,” Kauthale explained.

Turmeric cultivation along inclined solar panels. (Express Photo) Turmeric cultivation along inclined solar panels. (Express Photo)

The panels have been installed over the past one-and-a-half years, and researchers have completed nearly three crop cycles. They are now repeating some experiments to check whether the initial observations remain consistent. The final report is expected by March 2027.

“Solar power generation has received a lot of attention, but there has been less work on how different solar installations can be integrated with agricultural land. We are therefore testing multiple designs and crop combinations to assess their effect on crop productivity,” Kauthale said.

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The preliminary results have varied across crops and seasons. Some crops have performed better under the panels than in the corresponding control plots. “During the kharif season, crops such as spinach, lettuce and coriander have shown 100 per cent more yields compared with the controlled plots. Brinjal, on the other hand, has recorded yields of around 80 per cent of the control,” he added.

The researchers said the outcome depends on the type of solar structure, its elevation and the space between panels. The panels may also provide some crops with protection from intense summer heat and erratic rainfall, although the effect differs from crop to crop.

BAIF researchers intend to examine the economics of different agriculture-compatible solar structures and submit recommendations to the Government of India and NITI Aayog after the study is completed.

“PM-KUSUM has largely focused on conventional solar installations. The findings from current trials could help policymakers assess how elevated and other agrivoltaic structures perform on agricultural land and consider suitable support or subsidy mechanisms for such installations,” Kauthale said.

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Crops growing alongside vertical solar panels. (Express Photo) Crops growing alongside vertical solar panels. (Express Photo)

The centre is also conducting training and awareness programmes linked to agrivoltaic farming. More than 100 farmers from Pune, Nashik and Ahilyanagar have participated in awareness programmes. The Uruli Kanchan campus is completely off-grid and supplies electricity to more than 70 electric light poles in the neighbouring village.

Moreover, Kauthale said the initial investment in solar infrastructure was significant, but the electricity could subsequently be used or sold. “If the appropriate combination of crop and solar structure is identified, farmers could potentially earn from both agricultural production and electricity generation on the same land,” he said.

The BAIF Development Research Foundation, which was founded by social activist Manibhai Desai in 1967, entered its 60th year of service at its Foundation Day programme at Uruli Kanchan on Monday. BAIF president and managing trustee Bharat Kakade said the organisation had expanded its work to 18 states and reached 50 lakh people in 2025-26.

“We aim to reach one crore families by 2030. For families whose annual income is currently around Rs 1.65 lakh, we want to help raise it to Rs 5 lakh by 2030 and Rs 10 lakh by 2047,” Kakade said.