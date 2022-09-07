scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Crop loss: Over 8.15L intimations to agri insurance firms

Of the 8.15 lakh intimations received, ground survey of 5.78 lakh is over and the remaining would be finished soon. The intimations this year are fewer than last year

Till date, Maharashtra has received 1009 mm of rain, which is 17 per cent excess of the 859.5 mm of rain it normally receives. (Representational/File)

Over 8.15 lakh intimations have been received by the agri insurance companies in Maharashtra for crop damage or crop loss due to heavy rains till date. The work for completion of surveys is still on with farmers hoping for clear weather in the days to come.

A late start to the monsoon notwithstanding, rains have picked up across the country. Barring parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and some areas of North East, almost all of the country have received ample to heavy rain.

Till date, Maharashtra has received 1009 mm of rain, which is 17 per cent excess of the 859.5 mm of rain it normally receives. Most of Marathwada and Vidarbha have reported excess rain with areas in North Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra reporting such heavy showers periodically.

Given the heavy rains, water-logging has been reported in many parts of the state which has caused crop damage. This Kharif, farmers in the state have tilted heavily on commercial crops like soyabean and cotton and given pulses a miss. Overall, the state had reported 146.95 lakh hectares of kharif sowing with soyabean (48.76 lakh hectares) and cotton (42.21 lakh hectares) seen most sowing. Till August end, farmers had reported good vegetative growth and were hoping for good harvest. Heavy rains have seen many areas being water-logged and the state agriculture department had put in place a mechanism for accepting reports about crop loss both online and offline.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...Premium
Across aisles, UP MLAs reach out to each other – as doctors, engineers, M...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

Till September 5, insurance companies have reported 8.15 lakh intimations of crop loss with Osmanabad, Washim, Yavatmala and Jalna Aurangabad reporting most losses. Of the 8.15 lakh intimations received, ground survey of 5.78 lakh is over and the remaining would be finished soon. The intimations this year are fewer than last year when more than half of the state had reported crop damage due to heavy rains in September-October.

More from Pune

Based on their satellite-based crop map, Roli Jindal, RMSI Cropalytics talked about loss to soyabean crop due to erratic rainfall in July and August. Hoshangabad, Sehore, Shajapur, Betul, Bhopal, Harda, Dewas and Raisen districts in Madhya Pradesh and Nashik, Nanded, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Nagpur and Wardha in Maharashtra have been hit by heavy rains. Cotton, on the other hand, has not seen much loss, given the long duration the crop stays on the field.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 04:37:15 am
Next Story

As parts of city sink, IT sector goes WFH mode; CM blames past govts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022
Live Updates

PSG vs Juventus, UCL 2022

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

After signal on Shivraj from Delhi, new friends, tensions in MP

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Uttar Pradesh to SC on Siddique Kappan: He is PFI think tank

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

Ponniyin Selvan trailer: Mani Ratnam promises a grand historical spectacle with Aishwarya Rai and Vikram

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at Nuh mosque

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

New UK leader Liz Truss promises to tackle energy crisis, economy

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Keep cricket free from personal attacks: Tendulkar after Arshdeep abuse

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Why Amit Shah's Mumbai visit is significant for BJP

Premium
Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Putin shown in tense encounter with chief of staff at Far East war games

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-SHRI’

Premium
'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing CS, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement