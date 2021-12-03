Crisp winter weekend in Pune with mime, stand-up, theatre and craft from Afghanistan

Maunaantar 2021, Pune’s first competition of mime plays, turns seven this year and will feature 12 teams from the city. The focus will be on acting, without the help of speech or dialogues. Importance will be given to facial expressions, hand signals and body motions. Prizes worth Rs 40,000 will be given to winners along with trophies. The competition is organised by Dreams 2 Reality, Wide Wings Media and Fairytale Media Studio and will be held on December 5, at The Box, 9am to 8pm.

Stand-up artistes Gaurav Kapoor and Samay Raina will take the stage at Phoenix Marketcity to host Phoenix Comedy Festival. Kapoor’s forte is a mix of observational and anecdotal humour while Raina, co-winner of the second season of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan and a chess enthusiast, is well-known for streaming games of chess with various comedians and chess masters during the pandemic. On December 5, at Liberty Square, 7 pm.

Handlooms and crafts from 21 states in India, as well as Afghanistan, make up Dastkar Pune Bazaar. Among the must-visits for handloom lovers, the market features ceramic potters, blue pottery, terracotta lamps and designs on Ikat, Chanderi and Kota sarees, among others. Kutch musicians from the Alakh Maher Musical Group are bringing their melodies. At Monalisa Kalagram from December 3 to 12.

Written by Anjali Kabra and directed by Akash Shirke, Canvas Theatre’s Namurad deals with conflicts of motherhood and social conventions that women are required to uphold. At Copra Manch on December 4, 11 am. Watch online till December 6. Entry: Rs 200 on ticketkhidakee.com

Between One Shore and Several Others’ is a solo exhibition by Vivek Vilasini, a multimedia artist from Kerala. This series displays his latest photographic prints, which capture movement and captivity during the pandemic, lending an aesthetic dimension to the situation. At VHC gallery in Koregaon Park till January 2022.