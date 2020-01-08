Crimes in city fell by 9% in 2019, says Pune Police data

The rate of conviction also increased, from 39 percent in 2018 to 64 percent in 2019, according to the data. The rate of conviction also increased, from 39 percent in 2018 to 64 percent in 2019, according to the data.

The total number of crimes in Pune, including crimes against women, fell in 2019, according to data released by Pune City Police.

The data showed that the total number of crimes registered reduced by around nine percent, from 9,552 in 2018 to 8,677 in 2019. Other than the number of murders, which saw a slight increase from 72 (2018) to 74 (2019), crimes such as attempts to murder, rapes, molestations, physical assaults, robberies, dacoities, thefts, burglaries, and vehicle thefts showed small to significant reductions over the period.

Senior officials credited the reduction in the number of crimes to the overall improvement in policing measures, including better patrolling, increased police presence, lower response time, increasing detection rate and technology-oriented policing.

“We had implemented an internal initiative named Criminal Intensive Surveillance Project, under which regular checking of criminals with police records was done,” a senior officer said. “Strong action has been taken against repeat offenders. These initiatives, under the leadership of Commissioner K Venkatesham, have yielded satisfactory results. There are more plans in the pipeline to improve this performance.”

The rate of conviction also increased, from 39 percent in 2018 to 64 percent in 2019, according to the data. Meanwhile, the total number of body offenses, which includes all offenses in which physical injury is caused to the victim, saw a reduction of 11 percent, from 1,379 to 1,245.

The number of registered crimes against women reduced by 14 percent — from 752 (2018) to 643 (2019). Registration of rape cases reduced by six percent, from 236 (2018) to 224 (2019). Cases of molestation reduced by 19 percent, from 516 (2018) to 419 (2019), the data stated.

Property offenses saw a reduction of 17 percent, from 4,526 in 2018 to 3,760 in 2019.

Reduced fatalities, more initiatives planned

Last year, traffic police also conducted an intensive drive against people who ride without helmets throughout the city. Police also worked on identifying accident-prone spots, as well as working towards taking corrective measures with the help of civic bodies. While 2018 saw 240 fatal accidents and 253 accidental deaths, 2019 saw 199 fatal accidents and 206 deaths.

