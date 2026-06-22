Pune Crime Files: Rs 65-lakh PDCC bank robbery, police encounter and MCOCA convictions

In 2024, a special court in Pune convicted seven members of a gang in the 2016 PDCC Bank robbery case, nearly eight years after armed robbers looted over Rs 65 lakh from a branch in Rahu village and escaped.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
5 min readPuneJun 22, 2026 04:05 PM IST
Pune Crime Files PDCC Bank RobberyThe 2016 PDCC Bank heist in Pune saw robbers flee with Rs 65 lakh. Eight years later, seven gang members have been convicted under MCOCA (Image generated using AI).
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In a brazen daytime robbery on September 10, 2016, a gang of armed robbers entered the Pune District Central Co-operative (PDCC) Bank in the Rahu village, and escaped with over Rs 65 lakh in cash.

Nearly eight years after the heist, a special court in Pune convicted seven members of the syndicate, including the gang leader, his mother, and his brother. In his judgment dated September 13, 2024, Special Judge P P Jadhav noted the gang’s extensive history of violent crime, observing that the “accused deserve to be punished with proper punishment to set an example”.

Bank dacoity

According to the police, the robbers first cut the CCTV cables and damaged the siren at the PDDC Bank in Rahu village. Around 2 pm, they then attacked two security guards on duty, identified as Deepak Bhalerao and Uttam Wagh.

The police said the robbers tied up the security guards using a rope while threatening them with a knife. They then used a gas cutter to cut through the window grills, allowing them to enter the bank and steal Rs 65,57,495 from the safe. After the robbers escaped with the money, the guards freed themselves and promptly notified the police and bank authorities.

Bank manager Nikhil Manik lodged the FIR in this case at the Yavat police station of the Pune Rural police, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 395 (dacoity), 412, 413 and 414 (handling of stolen property).

Police encounter and arrests

The police identified the mastermind behind the heist as Sachin Appa alias Appasaheb alias Bhausaheb Ethape, a 28-year-old history-sheeter from Shrigonda in the Ahilyanagar district.

On November 1, 2016, acting on a tip-off, a specialised police unit raided a safehouse in Chalisgaon within the Jalgaon district, where Ethape was hiding under the alias Shivaji Patil.

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Upon tracking him to the location, Ethape opened fire on the raiding party with a revolver. The police returned fire, wounding Ethape in the leg before neutralising and arresting him. A separate case for attempted murder was registered against him at the Chalisgaon City police station.

Following Ethape’s arrest on November 5, investigators exposed a wider ten-member criminal ring. A series of coordinated raids led to the arrest of six primary accomplices: his mother, Mangala Ethape; his brother, Satish Ithape alias Satish Patil; Ramdas alias Zingya alias Pappu Yashwant Dhage of Ahilyanagar; Prithviraj Dattatraya Mane; Maruti Shivaji Sarade of Madha in Solapur; and Priyanka Dnyaneshwar Lokare alias Deshmukh of Chalisgaon.

Investigation

The police seized bank passbooks, cheque books, and other documents from the accused. They also recovered a gas cutter, a screwdriver, and face masks that were allegedly used in the commission of crimes.

Investigations revealed that Satish and Mangala Ethape had allegedly purchased agricultural land and a plot for constructing a house using cash that was obtained from the robbery involving Sachin Ethape. The police discovered significant financial transactions made through various bank accounts belonging to Satish and Mangala Ethape, who had no legitimate source of income.

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Also, accused Priyanka is said to have acquired immovable properties with cash received from her husband, Dnyaneshwar alias Mauli Lokre, who has a history of criminal activity and is also wanted in this case, according to police reports.

Accused Sachin Ethape and Pruthviraj Mane had been implicated in six crimes each, Ramdas Dhage in four, and Maruti Sarade in seven. The authorities invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in this case. A wanted accused, Tushar Shivaji Sarade, was arrested on July 6, 2022. However, two other accused remained at large, according to the police.

Court order

During the trial, the prosecution lawyer, Chandrakiran Salvi, examined 14 witnesses, including bank security guard Bhalerao and senior police
officers.

Prosecution claimed that Sachin Ithape formed a criminal gang and committed robberies in Pune, Ahmednagar and Satara districts. Prosecution alleged that Sachin Ethape and his gang members used the robbery money for purchasing land, four-wheelers, and excavators. Some gang members opened bank accounts at various banks using fake names and forged Aadhaar cards, according to the police.

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The court convicted the accused Sachin Ithape, Ramdas Dhage, Prithviraj Mane, and Maruti Sarde under the IPC and MCOCA for involvement in the PDCC bank dacoity. They were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and fined Rs 10 lakh each. Sarde was acquitted of all charges.

The court also convicted Satish Ethape, Mangal Ithape and Priyanka under IPC and MCOCA sections, for being active members of the gang. They were sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years and to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh each.

The court referred to the accused, Satish, as the “mastermind” behind the acquisition of movable and immovable properties obtained through bank robberies. This conclusion was based on the various bank accounts, ATM cards, and registered documents in his name.

As a result, the court ordered that the properties acquired by the accused with stolen funds be attached and forfeited. These assets were to be credited to the state.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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