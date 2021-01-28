Crime Branch raids multiple shops, seizes banned hookah flavours

Police said banned hookah flavours were being sold at these shops. (Representational)

The Pune City Police Crime Branch on Wednesday carried out multiple raids at shops located in the jurisdiction of Lashkar, Koregaon Park, Swargate and Chaturshringi police stations for allegedly selling banned “hookah flavours”.

A press release issued on Thursday stated that Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta planned the raids with Senior Police Inspector Prakash Khandekar of the anti-narcotics cell of the Crime Branch.

Accordingly, police teams carried out simultaneous raids at ‘Smokes Chocolate’, ‘Little Goa’ and ‘Kalandar’ in Koregaon Park, ‘Sheesha Den’ in Pune Camp, ‘Essential Smoke Store’ in Salisbury Park, ‘Smoker World Shop’ at Parihar Chowk, ‘Dishma Enterprises’ and ‘Lal Deval Society’ on Wednesday, stated the press release.

Police said banned hookah flavours were being sold at these shops. Police said that eight offences have been lodged against those involved in selling the banned items as per the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA Act). Also, various banned hookah flavours and other material, all worth Rs 7,06,036, were seized during the raids.