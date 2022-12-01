scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Crime branch cop held for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

A press release issued by the ACB stated that Kshirsagar is attached to Unit 3 of the crime branch of city police.

He allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not making a mobile shop owner an accused in a case of buying stolen cell phones.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a constable from the crime branch of the Pune city police along with a civilian for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

ACB has identified the accused as police constable Deepak Kshirsagar (34) and Simon Salvi (27). A press release issued by the ACB stated that Kshirsagar is attached to Unit 3 of the crime branch of city police.

He allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not making a mobile shop owner an accused in a case of buying stolen cell phones. As per the release, Kshirsagar demanded money from the brother of the mobile shop owner and asked him to pay Rs 40,000 immediately.

More from Pune

However, he filed a complaint at the ACB Pune office. ACB officials then laid a trap at the crime branch office and nabbed Salvi while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on behalf of Kshirsagar on Monday. A case has been registered at Khadki police station. Inspector Pravin Nimbalkar of ACB is investigating the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 06:07:02 am
Next Story

Medical insurance for trans persons — a ray of hope

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close