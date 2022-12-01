Crime branch cop held for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a constable from the crime branch of the Pune city police along with a civilian for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh.

ACB has identified the accused as police constable Deepak Kshirsagar (34) and Simon Salvi (27). A press release issued by the ACB stated that Kshirsagar is attached to Unit 3 of the crime branch of city police.

He allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for not making a mobile shop owner an accused in a case of buying stolen cell phones. As per the release, Kshirsagar demanded money from the brother of the mobile shop owner and asked him to pay Rs 40,000 immediately.

However, he filed a complaint at the ACB Pune office. ACB officials then laid a trap at the crime branch office and nabbed Salvi while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 on behalf of Kshirsagar on Monday. A case has been registered at Khadki police station. Inspector Pravin Nimbalkar of ACB is investigating the case.