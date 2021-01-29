Crime Branch arrests 63 persons during raid at ‘Matka den’ in Pune Camp

The Pune City Police Crime Branch arrested 63 persons after it raided a major ‘Matka den’ operating in Camp area on Thursday.

The Indian Express had reported in the first week of December about this matka den operating next to the “quick response (QR) Code” sheet put up by the Pune City police, which is being scanned frequently by the police marshals on beat patrolling duty using cell phones having the “Third I” software.

After the report in The Indian Express, a police team had raided the spot due to which the matka den was shut for few days. But sources said that it again started functioning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh then formed two teams that raided the matka den operating in a building on Thursday evening. An offence in this case was lodged at Lashkar police station.

The place where the matka den was operational is surrounded by residential area, Buddha Vihar and the Azam Campus, which comprises a school, college and a public library. The local police chowky is also at a few minutes walk.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch carried out a combing operating at various locations in the city on Thursday. During the operation, police checked 2,036 criminals on record. One person was arrested with a country-made pistol and two cartridges.

In another action, the police arrested 23 persons and recovered 23 sharp weapons from them. Four criminals, who were externed from the city limits, were arrested for violation of externment orders.

The Social Security Cell raided a brothel in Budhwar Peth and nabbed one Bangladeshi woman from the spot. Four women were rescued from a sex racket operating in the guise of a spa in Koregaon Park area, said police.