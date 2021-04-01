Cricket betting racket: Four more, including owner of online betting application, arrested

During a press conference Thursday, Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said they have received details of 12 betting apps used by the accused.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four more people, including the owner of an online betting application, while investigating the betting racket that was busted during the cricket match between India and England at Gahujne Stadium on March 26.

The accused have been identified as Chetan Jagdish Davar (27), Bipinkumar Manilal Tanna (52), Rahul Ajay Sakhla (27) and Ajay Vasant Shah (44).

The arrest of the four persons, including Bipinkumar Tanna of the ‘Sunbets’ app, brings the total number of persons arrested in this case to 37, police said. “…probe has revealed the involvement of 24 more persons, including bookies from different states in the country. Four teams have been formed to investigating further. There is a possibility that the accused are linked to international bookies,” said Krishna Prakash.

Police are searching for the accused who were operating the illegal online betting applications and also those providing ‘ID and passwords’ of these applications to the betters.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police Anand Bhoite, four cell phones carrying crucial information about the bookies and a computer with source code details of the ‘Sunbets’ application have been seized.

The racket was busted on March 26, when acting on a tip-off, Krishna Prakash formed three teams and raided three locations, including a highrise near Gahunje stadium, the Ghorwadeshwar hill near Dehuroad and the Lemon Tree hotel in Viman Nagar.

At least 33 people, including bookies from different states, were arrested in the raids. While 11 are from Maharashtra, 13 are from Haryana, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Police have recovered 75 mobile phones, three laptops, a four-wheeler and other items along with Indian currency as well as foreign currency comprising dollars, pounds and dirhams, all worth Rs 45.38 lakh, during the raids. Police had also seized four binoculars from the accused.

Police said some accused observed the cricket match ball-to-ball at Gahujne stadium using binoculars while taking bets. “There is a six seconds difference between the actual match and its live telecast on television and online mediums. The accused were taking advantage of the six seconds time lag while betting,” said Prakash. The modus operandi was such that those who understood this six seconds time lag made money, while others keep losing bets, police said.

Due to Covid-19, the accused could not gain entry into Gahujne stadium by buying tickets, so they decided to operate the betting racket from three spots, police said.

Police are probing whether any local bookies from Pune are also involved in this case. The police have learned that eight accused have a previous criminal record and among them, one hailing from Nagpur, was also booked under the stringent MCOCA in the past.