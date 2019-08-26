CREDAI’s international convention held in Tel Aviv

More than 200 delegates from CREDAI Maharashtra attended the 19th Annual International Convention, NATCON 2019 held in Tel Aviv, Israel recently.

NATCON is CREDAI’s most important event in India’s real estate sector, bringing together all stakeholders of real estate on one platform to exchange ideas, share best practices and hold discussions.

Over the past 15 years, the event has witnessed an attendance of at least 1,277 members apart from experts from the real estate sector, senior professionals from the financial world and ancillary industries. NATCON enables CREDAI members to understand emerging global trends in the real estate industry.

Addressing the experts from the real-estate fraternity, CREDAI president Satish Magar said, The government’s $5 trillion mission and vision of a ‘New India’ imply that top industries contributing to our economy like real estate need to usher in transformative measures that can help shape these goals.” Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the event through video conferencing.