CREDAI-Pune Metro provides essential medical items to PCMC Hospital

CREDAI-Pune Metro provided around 12 beds, ventilators and other essential medical items to the ICU ward at Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri using its CSR fund on Monday, officials said.

During the handover ceremony, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Mai Dore said that since residents of Pimpri Camp, Pimprigaon, Pimple Gaurav, Pimple Saudagar and Link road were in need of an up-to-date hospital in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration has completed the work of PCMC-run Jijamata Hospital, along with the construction of the ICU ward in a short span of time. This, he added, will reduce the stress on YCM Hospital and will benefit citizens of other areas as well.

Suhas Merchant, President of CREDAI-Pune Metro said, “In the last two and a half months, CREDAI has provided Rs 15 crore to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s municipal corporations for the upkeep of their medical department under the CSR fund. It has also provided PPE kits and foodgrains to the needy, as well as help to the police department. As PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar had appealed to CREDAI to help set up an ICU ward at Jijamata, CREDAI representatives, including Anil Pharande, Santosh Karnavat and Dr D K Abhyankar took the initiative by completing all the procedures in a short time.”

Hardikar said “During the onset of the pandemic in the state, Pimpri-Chinchwad was the most affected place. While patients were growing rapidly in the city, the administration was working towards building essential medical services. As a result, a new 100-bed hospital in Bhosari and a120-bed hospital in Pimpri were set up…”

PCMC chief Shravan Hardikar as well as representatives and of CREDAI-Pune were present at the handover ceremony held at Jijamata Hospital on Monday.

