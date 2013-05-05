Credai opens fodder camps in drought-hit Shivri

Credai in association with Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) has opened fodder camps,better known as chawanis,for drought-hit Shivri village,Purandar taluka.
As per the guidelines issued by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar,we have initiated camps for drought-hit cattle across the state. In these camps we are making available fodder,mineral mixture,first aid and other services, said Shantilal Mutha.
District Collector Vikas Deshmukh,Credai National Vice-President Satish Magar,Credai Pune Metro President Hemant Naiknavre,BJS President Shantilal Mutha,Shantilal Kataria,VP-Credai Pune Metro,Anuj Bhandari,Tehsildal Seema Holkar,nayab tehsildar Nilesh Parge and development officer Dr Smita Patil were present. The chawanis are housing 278 cattle.
Purander Taluka is one of the worst drought-hit areas. It also lacks big industries. Credai and BJS acted on the appeal to start chawanis here as it is necessary to save cattle during drought, Deshmukh said.
It is been our tradition to work selflessly towards any calamity which our state experiences. This time,Credai has reached out to cattle,the back bone of the agriculture sector, said Naiknavre.
