Credai opens fodder camps in drought-hit Shivri

Credai in association with Bhartiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) has opened fodder camps,better known as chawanis,for drought-hit Shivri village,Purandar taluka.

As per the guidelines issued by Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar,we have initiated camps for drought-hit cattle across the state. In these camps we are making available fodder,mineral mixture,first aid and other services, said Shantilal Mutha.

District Collector Vikas Deshmukh,Credai National Vice-President Satish Magar,Credai Pune Metro President Hemant Naiknavre,BJS President Shantilal Mutha,Shantilal Kataria,VP-Credai Pune Metro,Anuj Bhandari,Tehsildal Seema Holkar,nayab tehsildar Nilesh Parge and development officer Dr Smita Patil were present. The chawanis are housing 278 cattle.

Purander Taluka is one of the worst drought-hit areas. It also lacks big industries. Credai and BJS acted on the appeal to start chawanis here as it is necessary to save cattle during drought, Deshmukh said.

It is been our tradition to work selflessly towards any calamity which our state experiences. This time,Credai has reached out to cattle,the back bone of the agriculture sector, said Naiknavre.

