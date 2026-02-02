A 300 kg wake-up call: 12 creators come together to convert luxury scraps into Fabric of Our Lives

The exhibition, Fabric of Our Lives, is by ReFAB Studio India, which designs bespoke lifestyle products, and Creative Club, a studio for art, pottery and clay sculpture.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
Feb 2, 2026
ReFAB's effort is to create lifestyle products from luxury fabrics that are destined for landfill.ReFAB's effort is to create lifestyle products from luxury fabrics that are destined for landfill. (Express Photo)
In the dark underbelly of well-furnished homes, offices and hotels lies a growing hill of interior textile waste. The tonnes of scraps, patches and other discards of fabrics used for furnishings are an unseen and ignored menace on the path to sustainability. Unlike the landfills created by fast fashion, interior textile waste is rarely discussed though these are built to last, sometimes, up to a century.

An exhibition at the Raja Ravi Varma Gallery, from February 3-8, represents an artistic response to the problem. It is not known exactly how much waste is generated by the interior textile industry, but the home furnishing market in India was Rs 56,330 crore in 2024, according to market research company IMARC, and is estimated to reach Rs 1,03,880.10 crore by 2033.

The exhibition, Fabric of Our Lives, is by ReFAB Studio India, which designs bespoke lifestyle products, and Creative Club, a studio for art, pottery and clay sculpture. ReFAB founder Rewati Prabhu, an architect and urban designer, says that she was stirred to action after many of her friends, who are interior designers, and one of them in London, called her to talk about the fabric samples that premium brands sent out.

“My friend said that she was throwing away these samples but they were too beautiful and asked if I would do something with it. I went there and nothing prepared me for the scale and the beauty of these fabrics that were going to the bin,” says Prabhu.

Premier brands take out three or four collections a year, each sample representing the artwork of textile designers who innovate with patterns, weaves and colours to create pieces of breathtaking beauty. “Yet, when one collection is over, the focus shifts to trying to make the next collection. There is no incentive to do something with the bits that are left over from the earlier collection,” says Prabhu.

ReFAB is an initiative of the Kartik Memorial Foundation that is dedicated to the uplift of youth and disadvantaged communities. ReFAB’s effort is to create lifestyle products from luxury fabrics that are destined for landfill.

For this project, ReFAB worked with Sujata Dharap of Creative Club. A dozen artists, including Dharap, worked with 300 kg of unused interior textile material to create a mind-boggling array of artwork. “The artists were invited to choose their fabric. There were velvet, jute, handloom and sheers. There were coarse material and fluffy ones, there were prints, checks, lines and bold colours. The fabric came in big bags and boxes and gunny bags full of small to medium to little bigger pieces. Some of the artists have never worked with textiles but with acrylic in a two-dimensional way. Suddenly, they take up this completely new material, so it was an exploration for them,” says Dharap.

There is a focus on quality and fine sensibilities in the exhibition. Most works are mixed media, using fabric with metal, wood, ceramic, thread and found objects. Intricate embroidery and embellishments have drawn out the character of the material.

“I think people should care because we need to revisit the way we consume anything. The artists’ works show beauty coming out of waste. This is not just beauty in itself, but it is trying for a position and saying, in the broadest sense, that we must wake up a little bit,” says Rewati.

