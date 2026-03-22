Creator’s Jam powers Pune Comic Con Day 2, spotlighting storytelling, indie creators and fandom’s evolution

Day two of Pune Comic Con 2026 brought creators and fans together for an engaging Creator’s Jam, where leading comic artists and writers — Josh Blaylock, Savio Mascarenhas, Abhijeet Kini, Saumin Patel, Vibha Rao and Alaina Vinayak — unpacked the craft of comics while reflecting on the rapid evolution of India’s pop culture ecosystem.

The session, marked by lively audience interaction, turned into a deep dive into storytelling, character creation and the growing space for independent creators in India.

For newcomers, artist Abhijeet Kini suggested beginning with foundational titles. “I started with Tinkle, and grew up on Asterix, Tintin, and Amar Chitra Katha. That’s a good base to start enjoying comic art and writing,” he said.

Beyond reading, Kini emphasised how Comic Con has become a crucial platform for independent creators.

“Comic Cons in India are a very important platform for indie creators,it gives us a fantastic space to reach out to our audience directly,” he said,the event’s expansion into newer cities has enabled more artists to showcase their work.

He also pointed to a shift in audience behaviour. “Young readers today are very curious about the craft,they ask questions about character creation and storytelling. With their exposure to manga and anime, they are also looking at indigenous Indian stories, which is a good thing,” he said.

Expanding on the importance of readership, Savio Mascarenhas stressed the need to cultivate reading habits early.

“It comes down to the basic habit of reading… I would really want parents to inculcate this habit in children,” he said, adding that comics serve as an accessible entry point.

“When children start reading at a young age, it shapes their creativity and thought process. Comics are the easiest medium to begin with — they make reading engaging and enjoyable,” he noted, urging families to create shared reading spaces and discussions at home.

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On stage, creators echoed similar ideas. Illustrator Alaina Vinayak highlighted observation as central to creativity. “Even a small object can be a source of inspiration,the more cultures and people you are exposed to, the more ideas you can mix and match,” she said.

Savio Mascarenhas emphasised research as the backbone of storytelling. “A strong research will give you a strong story,” he noted, while Vibha Rao spoke about testing ideas with audiences. “We talk to our friends about the script,what resonates with people is what we take forward,” she said.

The discussion also sparked a strong reaction on the role of artificial intelligence in comics. “The day AI and comics are on the same platform is the day I stop reading comics. I want humans to create stories,” Kini said, with Mascarenhas describing comics as a “deeply human process” involving the writer, artist and reader.

Saumin Patel, meanwhile, underscored that artistic style is constantly evolving, shaped by influences ranging from travel and music to everyday experiences.

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In a separate interaction with The Indian Express, international creator Josh Blaylock reflected on his early beginnings. “I think impatience… when you know what you want to do, you’re just waiting to be old enough to do it,” he said, recalling how he began publishing at just 18.

Blaylock also spoke about the challenges of entering the industry young. “It’s hard to be taken seriously… especially if you don’t follow the traditional path,” he said, adding that persistence and timing played a crucial role in his breakthrough.

Offering advice to aspiring creators, he emphasised commitment to the craft. “You have to want it so bad that you don’t really have a choice… and be willing to put in the work,” he said, while also encouraging creators to build

their own audiences in an increasingly self-driven industry.

Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson highlighted Pune’s growing importance in the event’s expansion. “Pune being a college town… fandom would be appreciated a lot by students. We hope to grow with them from the start,” she said.

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She added that Gen Z audiences are shaping the future of pop culture consumption. “They are very aware of what they like… and they demand the best from us,” she said, noting that discovery remains a key challenge for Indian creators despite the high quality of work being produced.

With conversations spanning creativity, industry challenges and audience evolution, the Creator’s Jam emerged as one of the most insightful highlights of Pune Comic Con 2026, reflecting both the growing strength of India’s comic scene and the enthusiasm of its next generation of fans.