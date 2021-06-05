Cracks in Sena-NCP ties over election to chairman’s post of Khed Panchayat Samiti in Pune

Cracks have surfaced between NCP and Shiv Sena in Khed taluka of Pune district over the election to the chairman’s post of Khed Panchayat Samiti.

The Sena is seething with rage after six of its members joined hands with NCP to pass a no-confidence motion against Khed Panchayat Samiti chairman Bhagwan Pokharkar, who is a Sena leader. The Sena members voted in favour of the resolution, thereby ousting Pokharkar from the chairman’s post.

The Shiv Sena has now told NCP to rein in its local MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil or face the consequences “as he has engineered the defection”.

“We are not wearing bangles…When it comes to the question of self-respect, we will show what we can do,” warned Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut while speaking to Sena leaders and workers in Rajgurunagar (Khed) on Friday.

Stating that Shiv Sena respects NCP chief Sharad Pawar and has faith in him, Raut said, “We will approach the NCP regarding this issue and then we will see what to do.”

Raut said NCP leader Ajit Pawar should rein in party MLA Dilip Mohite-Patil or Sena will get even with him. “If Mohite continues to behave the way he is doing, then in the next elections whether Maha Vikas Aghadi remains or not, we will ensure that Mohite-Patil is defeated and a Sena candidate wins from Khed assembly seat,” he said.

He added, “The Sena will not blame Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule for what happened in Khed. We share a good personal relationship as well as in the government. It is because of Khed MLA that the relations between Sena and NCP has soured in the taluka. We will take the issue up with the top NCP leadership.”

Raut said the party will deal appropriately with those who left Sena or those who turned rebel and joined hands with NCP. “The Sena members were terrorised and taken away. Mohite-Patil engineered the defection. This is dirty politics,” he said.

Among others, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil and other Sena leaders like Bala Kadam, Mauli Katke, former MLA Sharad Sonawane, Amol Pawar, Macchindra Gawde and Jyoti Argade were present.

When approached for comments, MLA Mohite-Patil said, “I have no hand in the rebellion that happened in the Sena in the Khed Panchayat Samiti. The allegations levelled against me are false. I will discuss with my party leadership and then give an appropriate reply.”

Mohite-Patil said the Panchayat Samiti chairman who lost his post had earlier rebelled against Sena. “Raut is siding with Pokharkar now. Pokharkar earlier had rebelled against Sena and became the chairman with the help of NCP,” he added.