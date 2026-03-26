Crackdown on illegal LPG refilling, three cases registered by Pimpri Chinchwad police

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Amid concerns over Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortages amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, police in Pimpri-Chinchwad have launched a coordinated drive against illegal refilling and black-marketing of domestic gas cylinders, booking three persons in three separate cases over the past two days. Officials said the crackdown is aimed at curbing unsafe practices that not only violate essential commodities regulations but also pose a serious threat to public safety.
Police have invoked the Essential Commodities Act and the Explosive Substances Act in these cases registered at Dighi, Bhosari and Sangvi police stations.
In one case registered at Dighi police station, Narayan Shivaji Janjal (28), a resident of Nimbalkarnagar, Lohegaon, was found allegedly decanting domestic LPG into smaller cylinders using a nozzle for resale. The incident took place on March 24 near the PMPML bus stand opposite DY Patil College. Police said the accused was aware of the risks involved but continued the activity without safety measures, endangering lives and property. An FIR was registered on Wednesday under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Police have served notice to Janjal and have directed him to appeal before the investigation officer for probe.
In a second case, Bhosari police booked Mahesh Madhavrao More (32), a resident of Hanuman Mandir area in Bhosari, originally from Latur district. The offence took place on Tuesday at around 9.15 pm, where the accused was allegedly transferring LPG from domestic cylinders into smaller four-kg commercial cylinders using refilling equipment. Police said More was operating without any licence or safety precautions, despite knowing the potential danger. Authorities seized equipment and gas stock estimated to be worth around Rs 28,000.
In a third case registered at Sangvi police station Gopalram Arjunram Vishnoi (38), a resident of Bhau Nagar near Vishwakarma Mandir, Pimple Gurav, was caught allegedly refilling gas from domestic cylinders into commercial ones using iron pipes. The incident occurred on March 25 at around 9.30 am. Police said the accused was carrying out the activity for financial gain without any regard for safety norms, creating a risk to nearby residents. Gas cylinders and refilling materials worth approximately Rs 40,500 were seized, and the accused has been arrested.
Police officials said such illegal decanting and storage of LPG, especially during a period of supply strain, not only diverts subsidised domestic fuel into the black market but also significantly increases the risk of fire and explosions in densely populated areas. Further investigations are underway in all three cases. Two weeks ago, Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey ordered crime branch sleuths and officials of all police stations in his jurisdiction to take stern action against anybody found involved in illegally refilling LPG from domestic to commercial cylinders.