Crackdown on illegal LPG refilling, three cases registered by Pimpri Chinchwad police

Amid concerns over Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortages amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, police in Pimpri-Chinchwad have launched a coordinated drive against illegal refilling and black-marketing of domestic gas cylinders, booking three persons in three separate cases over the past two days. Officials said the crackdown is aimed at curbing unsafe practices that not only violate essential commodities regulations but also pose a serious threat to public safety.

Police have invoked the Essential Commodities Act and the Explosive Substances Act in these cases registered at Dighi, Bhosari and Sangvi police stations.

In one case registered at Dighi police station, Narayan Shivaji Janjal (28), a resident of Nimbalkarnagar, Lohegaon, was found allegedly decanting domestic LPG into smaller cylinders using a nozzle for resale. The incident took place on March 24 near the PMPML bus stand opposite DY Patil College. Police said the accused was aware of the risks involved but continued the activity without safety measures, endangering lives and property. An FIR was registered on Wednesday under provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Police have served notice to Janjal and have directed him to appeal before the investigation officer for probe.