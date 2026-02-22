CR to operate special trains from Pune till March 10 for Holi

With Holi approaching, Central Railway has planned to operate special train services from Pune. As part of the additional services of 186 special trains run across the network, a dedicated set of services will operate from Pune to several places, including Danapur, Gorakhpur, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ghazipur, and Nagpur between February 21 and March 10, 2026.

Bookings for all Pune-originating trains are open from February 18 at computerised reservation centres, on the IRCTC website and the RailOne app. Bookings for unreserved coaches with normal charges can be done through the UTS system.

Pune-Danapur Daily Special

Train No. 01449 will leave Pune daily at 3:30 pm from February 21 to March 8, arriving at Danapur at 2:45 am on the third day. The return service, Train No. 01450, departs Danapur daily at 5:00 am from February 23 to March 10, reaching Pune by 6:15 pm the next day. Key halts include Daund, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar and Ara. These will run as Special Trains from February 21 to March 2 (16 services) and as Holi Specials from March 1 to March 10 (16 services).

Pune-Danapur Bi-Weekly Special

Train No. 01481 will depart Pune every Monday and Friday at 7:55 pm from February 23 to March 6, arriving at Danapur at 8:00 am on the third day. The return service, Train No. 01482, leaves Danapur every Wednesday and Sunday at 10:00 am from February 25 to March 8, arriving Pune by 6:15 pm the next day. These will operate as Special Trains from February 23 to March 1 and as Holi Specials from March 2 to March 8.

Pune-Gorakhpur Daily Special

Train No. 01415 will depart Pune daily at 6:50 am from February 21 to March 8, arriving at Gorakhpur at 4:00 pm the next day. Train No. 01416 returns from Gorakhpur daily at 5:30 pm from February 22 to March 9, reaching Pune at 3:15 am on the third day. Halts include Daund Chord Cabin, Ahilyanagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti. These services will run as Special Trains from February 21 to March 1 and as Holi Specials from March 1 to March 9.

Pune-Ghazipur City Bi-Weekly Special

Train No. 01431 departs Pune every Tuesday and Friday at 6:40 am from February 24 to March 6, arriving at Ghazipur at 7:05 pm the next day. The return service, Train No. 01432, leaves Ghazipur City every Thursday and Sunday at 4:20 am from February 26 to March 8, reaching Pune by 4:20 pm the next day. These will run as Special Trains from February 24 to March 1 and as Holi Specials from March 3 to March 8.

Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Special

Train No. 01491 departs Pune every Friday at 5:30 pm, that is, on February 27 and March 6, arriving at Hazrat Nizamuddin at 8:00 pm the next day. The return service, Train No. 01492, leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin every Saturday at 9:25 pm, that is, on February 28 and March 7, reaching Pune by 11:55 pm the next day. Major halts include Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur and Mathura Junction. These will operate as Special Trains on February 27–28 and as Holi Specials on March 6–7.

Pune-Nagpur Weekly Special

Train No. 01469 departs Pune every Tuesday at 3:50 pm, that is, on February 24 and March 3, arriving at Nagpur at 6:30 am the next day. The return service, Train No. 01470, leaves Nagpur every Wednesday at 8:00 am, that is, February 25 and March 4, reaching Pune by 11:30 pm the same day. Major halts include Uruli, Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar, Belapur, Kopergaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha. These will run as Special Trains on February 24-25 and as Holi Specials on March 3-4.

Pune-Nagpur Weekly Special

Train No. 01457 departs Pune every Wednesday at 3:50 pm, that is, February 25 and March 4, arriving at Nagpur at 6:30 am the next morning. Train No. 01458 returns from Nagpur every Thursday at 8:00 am, that is, February 26 and March 5, reaching Pune by 11:30 pm the same day. These services will run as Special Trains on February 25–26 and as Holi Specials on March 4–5.