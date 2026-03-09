Four ‘cow vigilantes’ booked for forcing truck driver to eat cow dung

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Four self-styled cow vigilantes were booked Sunday for allegedly forcing a truck driver to eat cow dung after accusing him of illegally transporting buffaloes in Pune city. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.
An FIR was lodged in this case at the Ambegaon police station.
Police said a group of self-styled cow vigilantes brought the driver to the Ambegaon police station with a truck carrying buffaloes on March 6. After verification, the police booked the truck driver under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly transporting the buffaloes wrongfully.
Also, based on a complaint filed by the truck driver, police filed a non-cognizable offence against the self-styled cow vigilantes for allegedly assaulting him.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, the police came across a video in which the “cow vigilantes” are purportedly seen making insulting comments about the truck driver’s religion, thrashing him and forcing him to eat cow dung.
Police said the truck driver had not mentioned this in his complaint. But, now, the police lodged an offence against four of them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (outraging the religious feelings), 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 3(5).
“An FIR has been registered and search is on for the accused persons,” said senior police inspector Sharad Zine of the Ambegaon police station.
Former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan and many other persons shared the video on their social media handles demanding police action.