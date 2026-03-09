Four ‘cow vigilantes’ booked for forcing truck driver to eat cow dung

Police have booked four self-styled cow vigilantes for allegedly forcing a truck driver to eat cow dung on March 6 after accusing him of transporting buffaloes. (File Photo)

Four self-styled cow vigilantes were booked Sunday for allegedly forcing a truck driver to eat cow dung after accusing him of illegally transporting buffaloes in Pune city. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

An FIR was lodged in this case at the Ambegaon police station.

Police said a group of self-styled cow vigilantes brought the driver to the Ambegaon police station with a truck carrying buffaloes on March 6. After verification, the police booked the truck driver under sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly transporting the buffaloes wrongfully.

Also, based on a complaint filed by the truck driver, police filed a non-cognizable offence against the self-styled cow vigilantes for allegedly assaulting him.