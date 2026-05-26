Declare cow as national animal, stop mob lynchings: Muslim group

A Pune-based Muslim organisation has demanded that the cow be declared India’s national animal, arguing the move could help curb mob lynching and communal tensions linked to cow protection. (Source: File)

Moolnivasi Muslim Manch in Pune has demanded that the cow should be declared as the ‘national animal’, in an appeal to reduce mob lynchings. Activists led by the president of the Manch Anjum Inamdar on Monday submitted a memorandum to District Collector Jitendra Dudi demanding the same.

A press release by the group said, “In our country, which not only regards the cow as sacred but also accords her the status of a mother, it is deeply distressing to witness the shedding of innocent human blood in her very name. The mob lynching (violence by crowds), the politics of hate, and this malicious game of defaming a specific community (Muslims)—all perpetrated in the name of the cow—must cease immediately. To find a permanent resolution to this issue, the Central Government should urgently declare the cow a ‘National Animal’.”