Declare cow as national animal, stop mob lynchings: Muslim group

The Moolnivasi Muslim Manch in Pune has urged the Centre to declare the cow as India’s national animal, saying the move could help curb mob lynching and communal tensions linked to cow protection.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 26, 2026 09:23 AM IST
cowA Pune-based Muslim organisation has demanded that the cow be declared India’s national animal, arguing the move could help curb mob lynching and communal tensions linked to cow protection. (Source: File)
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Moolnivasi Muslim Manch in Pune has demanded that the cow should be declared as the ‘national animal’, in an appeal to reduce mob lynchings. Activists led by the president of the Manch Anjum Inamdar on Monday submitted a memorandum to District Collector Jitendra Dudi demanding the same.

A press release by the group said, “In our country, which not only regards the cow as sacred but also accords her the status of a mother, it is deeply distressing to witness the shedding of innocent human blood in her very name. The mob lynching (violence by crowds), the politics of hate, and this malicious game of defaming a specific community (Muslims)—all perpetrated in the name of the cow—must cease immediately. To find a permanent resolution to this issue, the Central Government should urgently declare the cow a ‘National Animal’.”

Inamdar told The Indian Express, “Our religion has not made it compulsory to eat meat. If the cow was to legally receive the status of a National Animal, she would be accorded her rightful respect, and the entire responsibility for her protection would officially devolve upon the designated state machinery. This measure would significantly aid in curbing mob lynching.”

He added that Chief Minister Fadnavis has said that action under MCOCA will be taken.

“MCOCA will not be put on the farmer who sold the barren cow, but it will be put on the transporter. All of this is false love of the government, be it the Maharashtra government or Union government. Our demand is that all these religious issues where religious tensions and riots are created…all these won’t happen. Hindus will also not die and Muslims will also not die. So we demand that the cow should be declared as a national animal,” he said.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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